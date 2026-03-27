Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives $280.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $280.2059.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Arete Research upgraded Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Salesforce from $398.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 26th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce
Salesforce Stock Performance
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Salesforce Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 21.25%.
Salesforce News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. Department of Labor selected Salesforce’s Agentforce to power a new AI contact-center agent (DOLA), a large public-sector reference that validates Agentforce at scale and should help ARR and credibility. U.S. Department of Labor Taps Agentforce to Enhance Citizen Support
- Positive Sentiment: The Veterans Health Administration deployed a Salesforce-powered agentic operating system across 150+ VA centers, representing a major healthcare win and meaningful scale for Agentforce adoption. VHA Deploys Salesforce-Powered Agentic Operating System
- Positive Sentiment: Adecco Group is rolling out Agentforce globally for recruitment workflows, a commercial customer deployment that demonstrates enterprise demand and cross-industry scalability for Salesforce’s AI offerings. Adecco’s Agentforce Rollout Puts Salesforce’s AI Story To The Test
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlights a $50B buyback program (including a $25B accelerated repurchase) that should materially cut share count (>10%) and lift EPS, making the stock more attractive on a sub-15x FY27 EPS multiple. Salesforce: Billions Of Reasons To Own
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting margin gains from cost cuts and AI-driven revenue improvement — management’s efficiency moves are boosting profitability, though analysts flag future investment needs. Salesforce’s Cost Cuts Boost Margins: Will Expansion Continue Further?
- Neutral Sentiment: Salesforce adjusted executive compensation (skipping raises for director-level and above while increasing stock/bonus pools) and made <1,000 role reductions; shows cost discipline but also signaling continued focus on productivity. Salesforce Resets Executive Pay And Leadership As Shares Trade Below Targets
- Neutral Sentiment: Minor corporate items: equity awards tied to the Apromore acquisition and institutional portfolio moves (e.g., ARK trimming) — not material to fundamentals but worth monitoring for insider/ownership trends. Salesforce Grants Equity Awards to Apromore Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan
- Negative Sentiment: AI-competition and safety fears persist: an earlier selloff followed news that Anthropic’s Claude can control computers, stoking concerns about agent capabilities, regulation and competitive threats that can pressure multiples. Why Salesforce (CRM) Shares Are Getting Obliterated Today
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage noting short-term AI worries and cautious investor positioning has caused periodic volatility despite durable enterprise demand. Salesforce (CRM) Declined on AI Concerns but Remains a Mission-Critical Enterprise Platform
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $929,259.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,271.30. This represents a 34.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.62 per share, with a total value of $500,173.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,153.18. The trade was a 23.11% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,198 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Salesforce Company Profile
Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.
Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.
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