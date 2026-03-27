Citigroup Cuts Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $25.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $39.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SMCI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Super Micro Computer from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.07.

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Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 44.4% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,971,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after buying an additional 200,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 291,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after buying an additional 35,402 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

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Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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