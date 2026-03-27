SG Americas Securities LLC Has $23.70 Million Holdings in XPENG Inc. Sponsored ADR $XPEV

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in XPENG Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,168,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,476 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of XPENG worth $23,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of XPENG by 228.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,639,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,313,000 after buying an additional 1,140,593 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in XPENG by 29.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 28,983 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in XPENG by 33.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in XPENG by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of XPENG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

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XPENG Trading Down 6.7%

XPEV stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. XPENG Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPENG ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. XPENG had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 1.46%.The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that XPENG Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $25.00 price objective on XPENG in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on XPENG from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie Infrastructure set a $26.00 price target on shares of XPENG and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of XPENG in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “reduce” rating on shares of XPENG in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on XPEV

About XPENG

(Free Report)

XPENG Inc (NYSE: XPEV) is a China-based developer and manufacturer of smart electric vehicles. The company designs, engineers and sells battery-electric sedans and sport-utility vehicles along with related software and services. Founded in 2014, XPENG positions itself as a technology-driven automaker with a focus on vehicle connectivity, software-defined features and advanced driver assistance systems.

Product offerings center on passenger EVs spanning compact crossovers and midsize sedans, supported by in-house software platforms and over-the-air update capabilities.

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