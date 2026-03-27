SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 1,130.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,829 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Burlington Stores worth $22,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,782,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,070,000 after buying an additional 232,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,184,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,872,000 after buying an additional 26,529 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 15.9% during the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201,716 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 945,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,643,000 after acquiring an additional 59,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,600,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burlington Stores news, COO Travis Marquette sold 3,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.75, for a total value of $1,232,012.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,636,212.50. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $319.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.28. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.92 and a 1-year high of $332.20.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.29. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 5.28%.The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $350.00 price objective on Burlington Stores and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $331.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Burlington Stores

About Burlington Stores

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company’s merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington’s merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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