SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Fox Corporation $FOX

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 2,459.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,900 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FOX worth $26,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of FOX by 792.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,184,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,768 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 538,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,845,000 after purchasing an additional 112,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 427.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 78,804 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in FOX by 352.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 80,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 62,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in FOX by 2.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 1,110,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,643,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 216,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $12,505,370.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 362,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,892,042.08. The trade was a 37.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch sold 637,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $37,117,166.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,846.40. The trade was a 99.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,586,871 shares of company stock worth $91,893,926. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $52.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.59. Fox Corporation has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $68.18.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 18.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.46%.

Key Stories Impacting FOX

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOX. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

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About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) is a U.S.-based media company that operates television broadcast, news and sports businesses. The company traces its contemporary structure to the 2019 reorganization that followed the sale of certain entertainment assets to The Walt Disney Company; Fox Corporation retained a portfolio centered on the Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox Television Stations, Fox News Media and Fox Sports. Over time the company has expanded its digital footprint through acquisitions and direct-to-consumer services, building a mix of linear and streaming distribution.

FOX’s core activities include the creation, aggregation and distribution of television programming and live sports, the operation of national cable news and business networks, and the ownership and operation of local broadcast stations.

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