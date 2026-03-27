JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $14 Million Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,429,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,104 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $14,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $109,814,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,693,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,383,000 after buying an additional 1,906,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,440,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,151,000 after buying an additional 1,591,465 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 20.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,111,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,623,000 after buying an additional 1,192,975 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at $11,237,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. JonesTrading lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.03.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 3.0%

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.84 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.75 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 47.40% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 102.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $303,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 491,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,969,577.92. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $8,337,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,189,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,072,073.81. This trade represents a 24.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 775,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,246,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AGNC Investment

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC’s investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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