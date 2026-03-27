Timken Company (The) $TKR Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Timken were worth $14,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Timken by 734.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,286,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Timken by 34.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,256,000 after purchasing an additional 385,389 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Timken by 28.6% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,423,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,008,000 after purchasing an additional 316,380 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 124.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,358,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,106,000 after purchasing an additional 753,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 4.2% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,884,000 after purchasing an additional 44,992 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 19,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total value of $2,120,491.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,310,251.64. This trade represents a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Oppenheimer set a $108.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Timken from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Timken

Timken Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE:TKR opened at $99.00 on Friday. Timken Company has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Timken had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken’s products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken’s portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

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