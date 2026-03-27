Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stake in Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,553 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 35.9% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 2.0% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $155,954.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,544.89. This represents a 39.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $194,332.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,139.79. This trade represents a 17.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 22,243 shares of company stock worth $2,713,735 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of ALV opened at $105.18 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.49 and a 1-year high of $130.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.93.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 36.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore cut their price target on Autoliv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research set a $143.00 price objective on Autoliv in a report on Monday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 target price on Autoliv in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.71.

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Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux’s automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

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