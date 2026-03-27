Gibraltar Industries, Inc. $ROCK Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,165 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.2% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 25,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 476,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Gibraltar Industries news, CEO William T. Bosway bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.29 per share, for a total transaction of $172,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 228,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,733,374.65. This trade represents a 2.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James S. Metcalf purchased 12,444 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.35 per share, with a total value of $502,115.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,425. This trade represents a 407.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $775,070 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $40.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.16. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $75.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Gibraltar Industries had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $268.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-4.050 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROCK has been the subject of several research reports. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: ROCK) is a leading manufacturer of building products and infrastructure solutions for the residential, commercial, industrial and utility markets. The company designs, engineers and markets a broad portfolio of highly engineered products to reinforce structures, improve energy efficiency and enhance safety and durability. Gibraltar’s Building Products segment includes metal roofing, siding, ventilation and structural support systems for homes and light commercial facilities, while its Infrastructure Solutions segment supplies transmission and distribution hardware, storm response equipment and renewable energy supports to utility and civil markets.

In the Building Products segment, Gibraltar offers metal and composite solutions such as roof and siding panels, deck and solar shading supports, chimney and venting systems, railings and fencing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report).

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