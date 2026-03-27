Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GIAX) Short Interest Update

Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GIAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,600 shares, an increase of 226.0% from the February 26th total of 2,331 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,867 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF Stock Down 5.2%

GIAX opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66. Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $76.09 million, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.01.

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Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.0778 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 2,445.0%.

About Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF

The Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF (GIAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund invests in globally listed stocks of index-tracking ETFs while employing a daily credit call spread strategy. The actively managed fund-of-funds primarily seeks high current income and, secondarily, capital appreciation. GIAX was launched on Jul 29, 2024 and is issued by Nicholas.

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