Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.80, with a volume of 1922 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.25.

Enablence Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$67.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.81.

Enablence Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enablence Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells optical components in planar light wave circuits in Canada, China, and the United States. The company provides coarse wavelength division multiplexing optical demultiplexer and multiplexer, and LAN-wavelength division multiplexing, an optical component device. It also offers long delay lines, an optical component device used for laser locking, short-pulse lasers, and decoherence services. In addition, the company provides various customized design services.

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