Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Up 211.4% in March

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,284 shares, an increase of 211.4% from the February 26th total of 2,018 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,590 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,075,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 355.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 79,428 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 214,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 55,053 shares during the period. PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 57,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 27,190 shares in the last quarter.

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Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ CGO opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $12.79.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund, Inc (NASDAQ: CGO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Calamos Investments, and pursues a flexible, multi?asset strategy designed to adapt to changing market environments. Its objective is to deliver competitive risk?adjusted returns over full market cycles by blending growth and income opportunities within a single vehicle.

The fund invests in a globally diversified portfolio of equity and debt securities, including common stocks, convertible securities and high?yield corporate bonds.

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