iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 133,978 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 70,690 shares.The stock last traded at $92.26 and had previously closed at $92.04.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.15.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDH. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 892,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,307,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,365,000 after purchasing an additional 35,992 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,774,000 after acquiring an additional 45,039 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 262,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after buying an additional 149,654 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk. LQDH was launched on May 27, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.