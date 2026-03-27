Stablepoint Partners LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 408.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 436.1% in the 4th quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 382.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 443.5% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 56,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 46,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 362.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $225.00 price objective on ServiceNow and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $376,141.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,367.97. This represents a 31.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,652.94. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $103.69 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.00 and a 52-week high of $211.48. The stock has a market cap of $108.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.90.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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