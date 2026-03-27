Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $144.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.24% from the stock’s current price.

C has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

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Citigroup Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE C opened at $111.64 on Friday. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $125.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.97. The company has a market cap of $195.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 92.2% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies initiated/upgraded coverage to a buy/strong?buy with a $135 price target, highlighting upside vs. the current share level and helping lift investor sentiment. Jefferies Initiates Coverage

Jefferies initiated/upgraded coverage to a buy/strong?buy with a $135 price target, highlighting upside vs. the current share level and helping lift investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: BlackRock awarded Citi a middle?office mandate for ETFs and Citi completed several USD/CNH bond issuances — a show of franchise strength in capital markets and custody that supports fees and market confidence. This coverage/mandate was cited as a near?term catalyst for the stock. Citigroup Up After BlackRock Mandate

BlackRock awarded Citi a middle?office mandate for ETFs and Citi completed several USD/CNH bond issuances — a show of franchise strength in capital markets and custody that supports fees and market confidence. This coverage/mandate was cited as a near?term catalyst for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Citi is expanding precious?metals custody with a new London gold vault push — a targeted product expansion that can grow fee income and strengthen global custody capabilities. Citigroup Picks London Gold Vault

Citi is expanding precious?metals custody with a new London gold vault push — a targeted product expansion that can grow fee income and strengthen global custody capabilities. Neutral Sentiment: Citibank announced redemptions of $3B of 2026 notes — an active liability management step that reduces near?term maturities but uses cash/capital; neutral for credit profile but relevant to liquidity planning. Citibank Announces Redemptions

Citibank announced redemptions of $3B of 2026 notes — an active liability management step that reduces near?term maturities but uses cash/capital; neutral for credit profile but relevant to liquidity planning. Neutral Sentiment: Citi research/commentary on proposed stablecoin reward limits suggests USDC growth could slow under new rules — relevant to payments & treasury services exposure but not an immediate earnings shock. Investors should watch regulatory progress. Stablecoin Rewards Limits May Slow USDC Growth

Citi research/commentary on proposed stablecoin reward limits suggests USDC growth could slow under new rules — relevant to payments & treasury services exposure but not an immediate earnings shock. Investors should watch regulatory progress. Negative Sentiment: Senior departures in Asia (co?head of Asia investment banking) weaken regional leadership and could pressure deal flow or client relationships in a key growth market; markets sometimes penalize such exits until succession is clear. Citi Asia Banking Departure

About Citigroup

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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