Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR)

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 179.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AVR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anteris Technologies Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

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Anteris Technologies Global Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of AVR opened at $5.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. Anteris Technologies Global has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $521.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. Anteris Technologies Global had a negative net margin of 4,921.27% and a negative return on equity of 536.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anteris Technologies Global will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Anteris Technologies Global

In related news, major shareholder L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $28,750,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 13,219,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,013,930.50. This trade represents a 60.83% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anteris Technologies Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Anteris Technologies Global during the 2nd quarter worth $641,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anteris Technologies Global by 154.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 255,088 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Anteris Technologies Global by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Anteris Technologies Global by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anteris Technologies Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000.

About Anteris Technologies Global

(Get Free Report)

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

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