Synergy Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 51,191 Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,191 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Freedom Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. HSBC decreased their price objective on Netflix from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.30.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $93.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $394.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day moving average of $100.82. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 410,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $39,827,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,219.40. This trade represents a 99.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $259,253.12. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock valued at $137,259,786. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

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