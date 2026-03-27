Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Hennes & Mauritz had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 5.46%.

Hennes & Mauritz Price Performance

Shares of Hennes & Mauritz stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.56. 28,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. Hennes & Mauritz has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HNNMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised Hennes & Mauritz to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hennes & Mauritz in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays downgraded Hennes & Mauritz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hennes & Mauritz in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Dnb Carnegie lowered shares of Hennes & Mauritz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hennes & Mauritz presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hennes & Mauritz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hennes & Mauritz AB, commonly known as H&M, is a Swedish multinational fashion retailer that designs, sources and sells ready-to-wear clothing, accessories and home textiles. The company traces its roots to 1947, when Erling Persson opened a women’s clothing store called Hennes (“hers”) in Västerås, Sweden; the business expanded into menswear after the acquisition of a Stockholm-based retailer, Mauritz Widforss, in the late 1960s, which led to the Hennes & Mauritz name. Today the company is headquartered in Stockholm and operates a global retail business built around multiple branded concepts.

H&M’s core activities include product design, sourcing and retailing of fashion for women, men, teenagers and children, as well as home goods under its H&M Home line.

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