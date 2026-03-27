Compass Point Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Compass Point in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut Two Harbors Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a report on Monday, December 29th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investments currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.88.

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Two Harbors Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWO traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $11.17. 5,589,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,812,434. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Two Harbors Investments has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $14.17.

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investments had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $182.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of ($15.44) million. Research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investments will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investments during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investments by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 115,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investments by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 144,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 28,535 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investments by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 91,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Two Harbors Investments

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investments Corp. is a mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) that primarily invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, as well as non-agency residential mortgage loans, mortgage servicing rights and credit risk transfer securities. The company seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders by employing leverage to enhance net interest income derived from its portfolio of high-quality fixed-income assets.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Two Harbors operates through a self-managed platform that combines portfolio management, risk-management and securitization expertise.

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