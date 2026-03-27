Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM) Announces Earnings Results

Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.49), Zacks reports.

Quantum Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:QNTM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 44,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,305. Quantum Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91.

Get Quantum Biopharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum Biopharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quantum Biopharma stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Quantum Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QNTM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Quantum Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Quantum Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QNTM

About Quantum Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company’s three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS. The Strategic Investments segment is focused on generating returns and cashflow through the issuance of loans secured by residential or commercial property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.