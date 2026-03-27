Short Interest in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Decreases By 44.1%

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 33,547 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the February 26th total of 60,007 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,486 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOW. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter.

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Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $26.13. 7,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,076. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $155.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44.

About Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

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