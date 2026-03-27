Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Short Interest Update

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 387,522 shares, a growth of 76.6% from the February 26th total of 219,406 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,889 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAB. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,386,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 713,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,466,000 after purchasing an additional 372,417 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 44.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 565,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $3,542,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,460,000.

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Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.64. 14,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,303. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.23 and a beta of 0.32. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $27.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.30.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0886 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.

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PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to track the performance of the United States dollar-denominated Build America Bonds publicly issued by the United States and territories, and their political subdivisions, in the United States market.

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