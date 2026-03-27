iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Short Interest Down 44.4% in March

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 27,361 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the February 26th total of 49,190 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,274 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISCG. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 10,194 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 176,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,126,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 490,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,417,000 after acquiring an additional 25,362 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9%

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.24. 6,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,811. The company has a market capitalization of $827.16 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average of $56.19. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.73 and a 1-year high of $60.19.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization. ISCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

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