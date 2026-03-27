Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) Short Interest Update

Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,704 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the February 26th total of 12,976 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,516 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Inspire Global Hope ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:BLES traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,892. Inspire Global Hope ETF has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $47.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.84. The company has a market capitalization of $135.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Global Hope ETF
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Inspire Global Hope ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Global Hope ETF in the third quarter valued at about $823,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Global Hope ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 33,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the period.
Inspire Global Hope ETF Company Profile
The Inspire Global Hope ESG ETF (BLES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of 400 large-cap stocks selected for their alignment with the Issuer’s biblical values. BLES was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.
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