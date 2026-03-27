Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) Short Interest Update

Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,704 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the February 26th total of 12,976 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,516 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Inspire Global Hope ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BLES traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,892. Inspire Global Hope ETF has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $47.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.84. The company has a market capitalization of $135.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.98.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Global Hope ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Inspire Global Hope ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Global Hope ETF in the third quarter valued at about $823,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Global Hope ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 33,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the period.

Inspire Global Hope ETF Company Profile

The Inspire Global Hope ESG ETF (BLES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of 400 large-cap stocks selected for their alignment with the Issuer’s biblical values. BLES was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

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