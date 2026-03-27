Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ:RLYB) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rallybio

Rallybio Trading Down 2.1%

RLYB stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.26. 4,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,119. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of -1.13. Rallybio has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Rallybio had a negative net margin of 1,046.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rallybio will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rallybio

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 120,892 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rallybio by 576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 438,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 373,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Rallybio by 485.9% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 136,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 113,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Rallybio by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 97,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 38,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rallybio Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: RLYB) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for people living with rare genetic diseases. The company’s scientific approach leverages diverse modalities—including monoclonal antibodies, small molecules and enzyme replacement—to address high?unmet?need conditions in areas such as immunodeficiency, metabolic disorders and dermatologic diseases. Rallybio’s pipeline is designed to advance through registrational clinical trials with the goal of delivering first?in?class or best?in?class therapies to patients who currently have limited or no approved treatment options.

Among Rallybio’s lead programs is RBX?100, an investigational therapy for congenital athymia, a rare pediatric immunodeficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.