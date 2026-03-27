EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.8333.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVER shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EverQuote in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on EverQuote from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen raised EverQuote from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on EverQuote from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th.

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EverQuote Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of EverQuote stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 73,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,021. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $558.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.54.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.19. EverQuote had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 57.65%. The business had revenue of $195.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EverQuote will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EverQuote

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $143,010.45. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 101,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,155.15. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $26,918.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 86,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,303.12. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 40,889 shares of company stock worth $847,054 in the last 90 days. 25.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EverQuote by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 901,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,333,000 after purchasing an additional 405,237 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 110.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 687,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after buying an additional 361,082 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after buying an additional 319,618 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 615.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 339,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after buying an additional 292,172 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in EverQuote by 1,100.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 224,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with insurance providers across the United States. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary technology to match individuals seeking coverage with insurers offering competitive rates. Since its initial public offering in 2020, EverQuote has focused on expanding its digital platform and enhancing the efficiency of its lead-generation processes.

The company’s core business centers on a quote-comparison engine for personal auto, home, and health insurance products.

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