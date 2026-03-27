Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research raised Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th.

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Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total value of $1,018,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 156,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,640,251.38. This represents a 8.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1,497.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOH traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,484. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $57.44 and a 1-year high of $80.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $189.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH) is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, with roots tracing back to its founding in 1897 by Charles Montague Cooke and Peter Cushman Jones. As one of the oldest financial institutions in the U.S. West Coast region, the bank has built a reputation for stability and community focus. It operates as the principal subsidiary of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and services.

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