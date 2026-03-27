Winland Electronics (OTCMKTS:WELX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Winland Electronics (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter.
Winland Electronics Stock Performance
WELX stock remained flat at $2.43 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a market cap of $12.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52. Winland Electronics has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $4.85.
About Winland Electronics
Further Reading
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