Winland Electronics (OTCMKTS:WELX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Winland Electronics (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter.

Winland Electronics Stock Performance

WELX stock remained flat at $2.43 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a market cap of $12.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52. Winland Electronics has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $4.85.

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About Winland Electronics

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Further Reading

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

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