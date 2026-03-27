Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Bank of America

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Bank of America from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.46.

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Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:U traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.81. 18,674,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,469,637. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.99. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 21.77%.The company had revenue of $503.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In related news, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 10,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $191,144.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 383,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,091.07. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander Blum sold 2,541 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $47,669.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 548,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,288,453. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,684 shares of company stock worth $773,350. 3.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,553,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,389,000 after purchasing an additional 996,685 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP raised its position in Unity Software by 25.4% in the second quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 20,016,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Unity Software by 58.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,213,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734,285 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,852,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,547,000 after purchasing an additional 328,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Unity Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: Preliminary Q1 results beat guidance: Unity expects revenue of $505M–$508M (vs. prior guidance $480M–$490M) and Adjusted EBITDA of $130M–$135M (vs. $105M–$110M), signaling stronger growth and margin expansion driven by Unity V. Business Wire – Preliminary Q1 Results

Preliminary Q1 results beat guidance: Unity expects revenue of $505M–$508M (vs. prior guidance $480M–$490M) and Adjusted EBITDA of $130M–$135M (vs. $105M–$110M), signaling stronger growth and margin expansion driven by Unity V. Positive Sentiment: Strategic overhaul — Unity said it will exit non?strategic ad businesses to enhance growth and profitability, a move investors view as simplifying the business and improving margins. Proactive Investors – Strategic Overhaul

Strategic overhaul — Unity said it will exit non?strategic ad businesses to enhance growth and profitability, a move investors view as simplifying the business and improving margins. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst supports and price targets: Citizens/JMP reaffirmed a Market Outperform with a $37 PT, Wedbush kept an Outperform at $30, Needham reaffirmed a $35 PT, and BTIG keeps a buy view (~$39 PT) — these notes give investors confidence in upside potential. Benzinga – Analyst Notes

Multiple analyst supports and price targets: Citizens/JMP reaffirmed a Market Outperform with a $37 PT, Wedbush kept an Outperform at $30, Needham reaffirmed a $35 PT, and BTIG keeps a buy view (~$39 PT) — these notes give investors confidence in upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage and investor radar mentions (MarketWatch, MSN, Yahoo) are amplifying the beat and strategy change, which helps liquidity and visibility but doesn’t change fundamentals by itself. Yahoo Finance – Preliminary Results

Media coverage and investor radar mentions (MarketWatch, MSN, Yahoo) are amplifying the beat and strategy change, which helps liquidity and visibility but doesn’t change fundamentals by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Macro headwinds: U.S. equity futures were weaker pre?bell today, which can temper broader risk appetite even as Unity reports good company?specific news. Yahoo Finance – Futures

Macro headwinds: U.S. equity futures were weaker pre?bell today, which can temper broader risk appetite even as Unity reports good company?specific news. Negative Sentiment: Some analyst price-target trims: Wells Fargo lowered its PT from $38 to $29 (still an overweight) — a reminder some analysts remain cautious on valuation and execution risk. Benzinga – Wells Fargo Note

Some analyst price-target trims: Wells Fargo lowered its PT from $38 to $29 (still an overweight) — a reminder some analysts remain cautious on valuation and execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Technical and valuation context: U is still trading below its 50?day ($24.77) and 200?day ($35.99) SMAs and has a history of volatile swings; consensus still expects negative EPS this year, so meeting execution targets remains critical. (Background data provided by investor materials.)

Unity Software Company Profile

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Unity Software is a leading provider of a real-time 3D development platform that enables creators across industries to design, build and operate interactive, real-time experiences. Originally focused on the game development market, Unity’s technology now extends into sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, delivering immersive content for mobile, desktop, console, augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company’s core offering comprises a suite of authoring tools, runtime engines and cloud services that streamline the creation and deployment of interactive 3D applications.

The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.

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