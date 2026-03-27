Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kinetik (KNTK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kinetik (NYSE: KNTK) in the last few weeks:

3/25/2026 – Kinetik was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from “equal weight” to “overweight”. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up from $47.00.

3/24/2026 – Kinetik is now covered by Truist Financial Corporation. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2026 – Kinetik was upgraded by Truist Financial Corporation to “strong-buy”.

3/21/2026 – Kinetik was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

3/19/2026 – Kinetik had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2026 – Kinetik had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $49.00 to $51.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2026 – Kinetik had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $49.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2026 – Kinetik had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2026 – Kinetik had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $46.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2026 – Kinetik was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

3/5/2026 – Kinetik had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $48.00 to $49.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Kinetik had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Kinetik had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2026 – Kinetik was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

2/27/2026 – Kinetik had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Kinetik was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from “buy” to “hold”. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Kinetik was downgraded by Wolfe Research from “outperform” to “peer perform”.

Insider Activity at Kinetik

In other news, insider Steven Stellato sold 2,907 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $136,396.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 393,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,457,483.44. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $179,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $44.85. This represents a 100.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,015,831 shares of company stock worth $180,054,928. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

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Kinetik (NYSE: KNTK) is a publicly listed midstream energy company focused on the development, operation and management of natural gas infrastructure across the United States. The company’s core business activities include the gathering, compression, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas, serving producers, utilities and industrial consumers. By integrating a suite of midstream services under a single platform, Kinetik aims to provide efficient, cost-effective and reliable solutions across the natural gas value chain.

The company was established in 2021 when assets were acquired from Talen Energy by a subsidiary of ArcLight Capital Partners, forming a comprehensive portfolio of pipelines, compression facilities and underground storage assets.

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