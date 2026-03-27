Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Raises Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 397.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 1.0% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 200.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 93.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,323.10. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $216.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $103.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.90. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.00 and a fifty-two week high of $211.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

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About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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