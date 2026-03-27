Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Raises Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 397.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 1.0% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 200.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 93.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow
In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,323.10. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW
ServiceNow Price Performance
Shares of NOW opened at $103.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.90. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.00 and a fifty-two week high of $211.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow
Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:
- Positive Sentiment: inMorphis was named ServiceNow Partner of the Year 2026, highlighting continued partner-led adoption in Asia?Pacific and broader channel momentum for ServiceNow’s platform. inMorphis Named as ServiceNow Partner of the Year 2026 – Risk & Security – Asia Pacific
- Positive Sentiment: Vonage launched a native integration with ServiceNow Voice to embed voice + real?time AI into CSM and ITSM workflows — a tangible ecosystem expansion that can increase usage of ServiceNow’s AI capabilities and stickiness with large customers. Vonage Voice AI Tie Up Puts ServiceNow Platform And Valuation In Focus
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains supportive: Zacks highlights ServiceNow as a strong growth/momentum stock based on subscription growth, retention and backlog — reinforcing the bull case for long?term recurring revenue. Here’s Why ServiceNow (NOW) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: ServiceNow’s Chief People & AI Enablement Officer emphasizes a “people?first” AI adoption strategy for HR — messaging that supports enterprise adoption but is more strategic than immediately revenue?driving. The Role of “AI Enablement” in HR
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting ServiceNow’s exposure to cloud demand in indexes frames the company as a play on enterprise cloud & AI workflows — useful context for investors but not an immediate catalyst. ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Tracks Cloud Demand In Nyse composite Index
- Negative Sentiment: Jim Cramer cautioned that the stock may face “a little bit more turbulence,” adding to near?term sentiment risk despite valuation arguments. Jim Cramer on ServiceNow: “I Think the Stock’s Going to Be in for a Little Bit More Turbulence Than It Already Has Been”
- Negative Sentiment: Recent selloffs tied to AI fears and broader market weakness have pushed NOW well below its 12?month high, creating headline volatility that continues to pressure sentiment. Here’s Why ServiceNow (NOW) Fell More Than Broader Market
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.
The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.
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