Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 12,155 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Synergy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,155 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. CPA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $432.72 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $505.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $464.92 and a 200-day moving average of $478.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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