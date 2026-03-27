Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Teleflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Teleflex from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Teleflex from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th.

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Institutional Trading of Teleflex

Teleflex Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFX. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 478.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $287,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,811 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth $112,317,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth $65,826,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1,161.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 550,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,353,000 after buying an additional 506,796 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at $47,405,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex stock opened at $110.48 on Friday. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $100.18 and a 12-month high of $141.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.57 million. Teleflex had a positive return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 30.56%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is -6.62%.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company’s offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

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