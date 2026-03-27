Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 273.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,710 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Growth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the third quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Code Waechter LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 5.3% in the third quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 2,570 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $194.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,153.18. This trade represents a 23.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $929,259.10. Following the sale, the director owned 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,271.30. This represents a 34.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

CRM opened at $185.56 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.57 and a 1-year high of $296.05. The company has a market cap of $171.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.76. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Salesforce from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $267.00 to $229.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

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Salesforce Profile

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Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

See Also

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