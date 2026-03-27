Short Interest in Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Drops By 75.2%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,232 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the February 26th total of 33,133 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,021 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Puma Price Performance

About Puma

Shares of PUMSY stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41.

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Puma SE (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) is a German multinational company that designs, develops, markets and sells athletic and casual footwear, apparel and accessories. Founded in 1948 by Rudolf Dassler in Herzogenaurach, Germany, Puma has grown into one of the world’s leading sportswear brands. The company’s product portfolio spans performance-driven footwear for running, football and training, as well as sport-inspired lifestyle shoes and apparel. Complementary offerings include teamwear, bags, socks, headwear and various sports equipment.

Puma distributes its products through a diversified network of retail channels, including direct-to-consumer stores, e-commerce platforms, wholesale partners and licensed distributors.

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