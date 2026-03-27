Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 74,671 shares, a growth of 95.8% from the February 26th total of 38,132 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Plus500 Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PLSQF opened at $55.83 on Friday. Plus500 has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.48.

Get Plus500 alerts:

About Plus500

(Get Free Report)

Plus500 Ltd is a global fintech firm specializing in online trading services through Contracts for Difference (CFDs). The company provides retail and institutional clients with leveraged exposure to a wide range of financial instruments without requiring ownership of the underlying assets. Using a proprietary technology platform, Plus500 delivers real-time pricing, advanced charting tools and a streamlined trading experience across web, desktop and mobile applications.

Established in 2008, Plus500 offers CFDs on major asset classes including forex, equities, stock indices, commodities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.