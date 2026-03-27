Smith Douglas Homes (SDHC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE: SDHC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/24/2026 – Smith Douglas Homes is now covered by Citizens Jmp. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2026 – Smith Douglas Homes was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

3/16/2026 – Smith Douglas Homes had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/14/2026 – Smith Douglas Homes was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

3/12/2026 – Smith Douglas Homes had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Smith Douglas Homes was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

Insider Activity

In other Smith Douglas Homes news, Director George Ervin Perdue III acquired 20,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $249,081.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 60,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,592.68. This trade represents a 50.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $268,607 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

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