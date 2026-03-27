Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Given New $2.06 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $2.00 to $2.06 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OLPX. Barclays set a $1.75 price target on Olaplex in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Northland Securities downgraded Olaplex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Olaplex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore set a $2.50 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.89.

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Olaplex Price Performance

NASDAQ OLPX opened at $2.01 on Friday. Olaplex has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.00 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.21 million. Olaplex had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Olaplex

In other Olaplex news, CFO Catherine Dunleavy sold 93,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $118,199.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,026,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,875.10. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John C. Duffy sold 34,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $44,052.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 982,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,397.30. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 215,442 shares of company stock worth $271,457 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Olaplex by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,466,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Olaplex by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,865,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 106,048 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,635,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 2,072,383 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,525,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 139,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,059,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 103,875 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Olaplex

Here are the key news stories impacting Olaplex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Henkel agreed to acquire Olaplex for $2.06 per share in cash, valuing the company at ~ $1.4 billion and representing roughly a 55% premium to the prior close — this deal is the main reason the stock is higher as it establishes a takeover price for shareholders. OLAPLEX to be Acquired by Henkel (GlobeNewswire)

Henkel agreed to acquire Olaplex for $2.06 per share in cash, valuing the company at ~ $1.4 billion and representing roughly a 55% premium to the prior close — this deal is the main reason the stock is higher as it establishes a takeover price for shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Market coverage highlights big premarket gains (reports of ~49% premarket surge) and broad media pickup (Bloomberg, WSJ, CNBC), which reinforces buyer interest and liquidity into the takeover price. Olaplex to be acquired by Henkel (CNBC)

Market coverage highlights big premarket gains (reports of ~49% premarket surge) and broad media pickup (Bloomberg, WSJ, CNBC), which reinforces buyer interest and liquidity into the takeover price. Neutral Sentiment: Heavy options activity: an unusual surge in call buying was reported (over 11k calls traded vs. a ~563 average), indicating speculative positioning around the takeover news or bets on a higher offer — this can amplify intraday moves but also adds volatility. (market options flow note)

Heavy options activity: an unusual surge in call buying was reported (over 11k calls traded vs. a ~563 average), indicating speculative positioning around the takeover news or bets on a higher offer — this can amplify intraday moves but also adds volatility. (market options flow note) Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and press pieces explain the mechanics: the $2.06 cash offer is ~45% above the 30-day VWAP and is being pitched by Henkel as a way to accelerate Olaplex’s global reach and R&D investment — transaction completion still subject to customary conditions. Olaplex to Be Acquired by Henkel (WSJ)

Analyst and press pieces explain the mechanics: the $2.06 cash offer is ~45% above the 30-day VWAP and is being pitched by Henkel as a way to accelerate Olaplex’s global reach and R&D investment — transaction completion still subject to customary conditions. Negative Sentiment: A shareholder law firm (Ademi) has opened an investigation into whether Olaplex’s deal represents a fair price for public shareholders, signaling potential litigation or pushback that could delay closing or pressure terms. Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates Olaplex (PRNewswire)

A shareholder law firm (Ademi) has opened an investigation into whether Olaplex’s deal represents a fair price for public shareholders, signaling potential litigation or pushback that could delay closing or pressure terms. Negative Sentiment: Critical takes note the deal may be “negative” for some stakeholders (analysts argue the price may undershoot long-term intrinsic value or reflects limited buyer competition), which could temper upside unless a higher bidder emerges. Henkel Buys Olaplex – Implications Are Negative (Seeking Alpha)

About Olaplex

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex, Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) is a specialty haircare company known for its patented bond-building technology designed to repair and strengthen hair from within. The company’s core offerings encompass a range of professional salon treatments and at-home maintenance products that target chemical damage, breakage and split ends. Olaplex formulations are built around a proprietary active ingredient that works at the molecular level to rebuild disulfide bonds broken during bleaching, coloring and heat styling processes.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Olaplex initially gained traction among high-end salons before expanding into broader retail channels.

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