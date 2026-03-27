Humacyte Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) outlined early commercial traction for Symvess and provided updates across its pipeline during its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings call, while also detailing a year that included initial product revenue, a large inventory reserve charge, and new financing activity.

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Symvess launch: VAC approvals, orders, and pricing

Chief Executive Officer Dr. Laura Niklason said the company continued to execute the U.S. market launch of Symvess and took steps to expand internationally. Humacyte reported 27 Veterans Affairs Committee (VAC) approvals for Symvess in the U.S., with another 43 VAC committees conducting reviews. Management said its success rate with VAC submissions is roughly 70%.

Humacyte said 27 hospitals have ordered Symvess to date, and the majority have reordered. Fourth-quarter product sales were $0.4 million and full-year product sales were $1.4 million.

On pricing, Niklason said the company has seen a positive response to a new price point of $17,000, which she said aligns with other products used by vascular and aortic surgeons. She linked the price change to a higher VAC approval rate and increased usage and repeat usage, while noting that VAC timelines remain lengthy at roughly six to nine months, followed by contracting.

To streamline contracting, Niklason said Humacyte has begun engaging with group purchasing organizations (GPOs) and is also working with integrated delivery networks (IDNs). She said GPO contracts would not eliminate the VAC process but could reduce the need for hospital-by-hospital contracting.

Clinical and real-world evidence highlighted in trauma

Management pointed to several publications supporting Symvess adoption. Niklason highlighted long-term safety and durability data from the V005 phase II/III trial published in the Journal of Vascular Surgery Cases, Innovations and Techniques and presented at the Vascular and Endovascular Surgery Society winter meeting.

In V005, she said 54 patients received Symvess for extremity vascular repair when autologous vein was not feasible. After early trauma-related complications resolved, she said conduit infection, limb salvage, and survival rates “plateaued and remained relatively constant” through three years of follow-up. Specific metrics shared on the call included:

Infection-free rate of 92.9% from months three to 36, with no infections after day 37

Limb salvage rates of 87.3% at 12 months and 82.5% at 24 months

Stable Symvess diameters over three years, with no spontaneous ruptures or structural failures reported

Niklason also said no deaths, amputations, or mechanical failures were attributed to Symvess in the V005 cohort.

Additional durability data were cited from an October 2025 Military Medicine publication describing a humanitarian program in Ukraine. Niklason said the report covered 17 trauma patients followed up to 18 months, with an 87.1% patency rate and 100% limb salvage.

She also referenced an October study in Trauma Surgery & Acute Care Open (AAST) comparing Symvess outcomes to autologous vein in extremity arterial trauma, stating there were no significant differences in short-term patency, limb salvage, or infection versus prior trauma registry patients treated with vein.

International and U.S. government initiatives

Humacyte described two recent international developments. Niklason said the company received a $1.475 million purchase commitment to facilitate a clinical evaluation and outreach program in hospitals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. She said this program is expected to run in parallel with negotiations with a Saudi-based entity for a joint venture and a license to commercialize Symvess in the country. In Q&A, she said the initial Saudi order is expected to be “realized as a single order,” with a goal of placing product in multiple academic medical centers for surgeon training and evaluation.

In Israel, Niklason said Humacyte submitted a marketing authorization application to the Israeli Ministry of Health for Symvess in arterial trauma repair. She added that, in response to surgeon requests, the company is pursuing a pathway to make Symvess available in Israel on a hospital-by-hospital basis ahead of any approval.

In the U.S., Humacyte said the Department of Defense has dedicated funding to evaluate and incorporate new biologic vascular repair technologies. In response to an analyst question, Niklason said the company anticipates the funding will be spent in calendar 2026, potentially bleeding into fiscal 2027, and that the plan includes both procurement and training. She said there are roughly 40 vascular surgeons in the U.S. military, with “four or five” having used Symvess so far.

Dialysis access: V012 interim analysis expected by early June 2026

Humacyte reiterated that dialysis access is its next priority. Niklason reviewed previously reported two-year results from the V007 phase III trial in dialysis patients, stating the company observed superior duration of use over 24 months versus autogenous fistula, particularly in high-need subgroups. She emphasized that women receiving ATEV had about six additional months of usability versus fistula over two years.

The company is preparing a pre-specified interim analysis for the ongoing V012 phase III trial in women comparing ATEV to fistula for hemodialysis access. Niklason said 116 patients have been enrolled, and interim analysis will occur when the first 80 reach one year of follow-up, with top-line results expected by early June 2026. Subject to those results, Humacyte plans to submit a supplemental BLA in the second half of 2026 incorporating V012 and V007 data to add dialysis as an indication.

In Q&A, Niklason said preclinical, toxicity, and CMC data would be the same as the existing submission and that the supplemental filing would primarily hinge on the clinical package. She also said the company intends to seek a six-month review cycle, citing a priority designation in AV access.

Financial results: first-year revenue, inventory reserve, and new financing

Chief Financial Officer Dale Sander reported $0.5 million in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025, including $0.4 million from U.S. sales of 25 Symvess units, plus revenue from a research collaboration with a large medical technology company. Full-year revenue was $2.0 million, including $1.4 million from 61 Symvess units, with the remainder from the collaboration. The company reported no revenue in the comparable 2024 periods.

Cost of goods sold totaled $9.1 million for the quarter and $9.7 million for the year. Sander said cost of sales included an $8.9 million reserve to reduce inventory to net realizable value because a consistent sales history has not yet been established, requiring inventory to be reduced to a level equivalent to 2025 historic sales under accounting standards. Cost of sales also included overhead tied to unused production capacity.

Research and development expense was $14.6 million in Q4 2025 versus $20.7 million in Q4 2024, and $69.3 million for the full year versus $88.6 million. Sander attributed the decrease in part to the transition to commercial operations following FDA approval of Symvess in December 2024 and to lower clinical study costs as programs such as V005 were completed or wound down.

Selling, general, and administrative expense was $7.4 million in Q4 2025 (versus $7.6 million in Q4 2024) and $31.2 million for the year (versus $25.8 million), driven primarily by the U.S. commercial launch and increased personnel expenses.

Net loss was $24.8 million for the quarter versus $20.9 million a year earlier, which Sander said was mainly due to the inventory reserve, partially offset by lower operating expenses. Full-year net loss improved to $40.8 million from $148.7 million, primarily due to increased other net income and reduced operating expenses, partially offset by inventory reserves.

Humacyte ended 2025 with $50.5 million in cash and cash equivalents. Sander said that after year-end the company raised $18.4 million in net proceeds through a registered direct offering and $4.6 million through its at-the-market facility. The company also entered into a credit facility in December 2025 providing up to $77.5 million, including a $40 million initial tranche funded at close and two additional tranches subject to conditions; proceeds from the initial tranche were used primarily to retire existing debt.

About Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Humacyte, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and manufacturing of off-the-shelf, regenerative human acellular vessels (HAVs) designed to address critical vascular access needs. The company’s proprietary vessels are engineered from human donor cells and then decellularized to create a biocompatible scaffold capable of integrating with a patient’s own tissue. Humacyte’s primary business activities encompass process development, large-scale manufacturing, and clinical evaluation of HAVs for use in end-stage renal disease, peripheral arterial disease and other vascular repair applications.

The company’s lead product candidate, the HAV, has advanced through multiple clinical trials for arteriovenous access in hemodialysis patients, demonstrating durability, reduced infection rates and compatibility with repeated cannulation.

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