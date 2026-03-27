Hillman Solutions Corp. $HLMN Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 653,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,895 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 10,471,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,129,000 after buying an additional 418,313 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 18.0% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,202,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,688 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 102.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,417,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 717,772 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 302.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 400,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 300,744 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hillman Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $8.32 on Friday. Hillman Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.67.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.60%.The company had revenue of $365.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillman Solutions

In related news, insider Amanda Kitzberger sold 11,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $97,855.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 72,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,895.45. The trade was a 13.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hillman Solutions

(Free Report)

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) is a leading provider of hardware and related products to the home improvement, retail, industrial and manufacturing markets. The company’s portfolio encompasses key duplication systems and security solutions, hardware essentials such as fasteners and anchors, signage and labeling products, and outdoor and seasonal items. Hillman’s product offerings are sold through a network of major home improvement retailers, wholesalers, independent distributors and other specialty outlets.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman grew from a family-run enterprise into a global supplier of hardware solutions.

Further Reading

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