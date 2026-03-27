Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 54,900 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $AUPH

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 54,900 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AUPH. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Leerink Partners cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Insider Transactions at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kevin Tang purchased 516,439 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $7,224,981.61. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,845,939 shares in the company, valued at $165,724,686.61. This trade represents a 4.56% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $14.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.25. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $16.54.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $1.32. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 101.46%.The firm had revenue of $77.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary molecule, voclosporin, is designed to selectively inhibit calcineurin and reduce inflammation associated with autoimmune responses. Aurinia operates research and development facilities in Canada and the United States, leveraging collaborations with academic institutions and contract research organizations to advance its clinical pipeline.

The company’s lead product, voclosporin (marketed as LUPKYNIS), received approval from the U.S.

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