Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 57,438 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 57,438 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $47,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $1,980,700,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 411.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $606,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,535 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,751,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,331,795,000 after buying an additional 1,349,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Micron Technology by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,023,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $505,942,000 after buying an additional 1,246,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

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Micron Technology Stock Down 7.0%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $355.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $406.31 and its 200 day moving average is $290.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $471.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 2.17%.

In other news, Director Teyin M. Liu bought 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $337.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,012.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,823,471.70. This represents a 428.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,904,987.50. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 53,623 shares valued at $21,832,908. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.75.

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Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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