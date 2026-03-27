United Natural Foods, Inc. $UNFI Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 12,660.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673,658 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 1.11% of United Natural Foods worth $22,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in United Natural Foods by 196.6% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 925,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,583,000 after acquiring an additional 613,790 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 721.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 615,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 540,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 20.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,544,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,308,000 after purchasing an additional 436,680 shares during the period. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth about $13,724,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,603,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,690,000 after purchasing an additional 169,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at United Natural Foods

In related news, Director James C. Pappas acquired 2,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 194,178 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,127.40. This represents a 1.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

UNFI opened at $45.26 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $47.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.61.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

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United Natural Foods Profile

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc (NYSE: UNFI) is a leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods in North America. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest food distributors serving retail, foodservice and e-commerce customers.

UNFI’s core business centers on the procurement, warehousing and distribution of a broad portfolio of products, including fresh produce, groceries, frozen foods, dairy, bakery items, beverages, supplements and household essentials.

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