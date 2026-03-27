Linkhome (NASDAQ:LHAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Linkhome (NASDAQ:LHAI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Linkhome had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 1.07%.The firm had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter.

Linkhome Stock Performance

LHAI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. 23,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,414. The company has a market cap of $18.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36. Linkhome has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Linkhome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHAI. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linkhome during the 4th quarter worth $573,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Linkhome in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Linkhome in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linkhome during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linkhome during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000.

About Linkhome

(Get Free Report)

Linkhome is an artificial intelligence-driven property technology company. By using HomeGPT, a Linkhome-developed real estate artificial intelligence model, combined with financial innovation and in conjunction with our dedicated team of agents, we have made significant and cost-effective improvements to the business model of buying and selling homes. Through our subsidiaries, we operate an artificial intelligence real estate platform with the goal of providing customers with end-to-end real estate solutions and services, initially comprising real estate brokerage services, Cash Offer, and other services like property rental management and home renovation.

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