MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

MTUAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut MTU Aero Engines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered MTU Aero Engines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th.

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MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $178.81 on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $145.02 and a 52 week high of $238.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that MTU Aero Engines will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

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MTU Aero Engines AG is a German aircraft engine manufacturer headquartered in Munich that develops, manufactures and services commercial and military aero engines as well as industrial gas turbines. The company’s activities span the entire engine lifecycle, from conceptual design and development through production of modules and components to aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO). MTU supplies parts and technical solutions for a broad range of jet engines and turbomachinery used by airlines, MRO providers and defense customers.

In addition to core engine development and manufacturing, MTU offers comprehensive aftermarket services including scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, spare parts distribution, repair technologies and fleet support programs.

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