Moody National Bank Trust Division Invests $549,000 in Unusual Machines, Inc. $UMAC

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned 0.12% of Unusual Machines as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unusual Machines in the third quarter valued at $2,168,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in Unusual Machines by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 1,207,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,233,000 after acquiring an additional 806,359 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC lifted its stake in Unusual Machines by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Unusual Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Unusual Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000.

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Unusual Machines Trading Down 9.6%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC opened at $13.44 on Friday. Unusual Machines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29. The company has a market cap of $523.62 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 22.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CFO Brian Joseph Hoff sold 11,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $212,167.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 514,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,412.58. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Andrew Ross Camden sold 9,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $178,736.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 356,375 shares in the company, valued at $6,617,883.75. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,942 shares of company stock worth $710,164. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UMAC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Unusual Machines in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JonesTrading initiated coverage on shares of Unusual Machines in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unusual Machines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on UMAC

Unusual Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022. Unusual Machines, Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

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