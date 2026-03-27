Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF $TFI

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 111.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,354 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,605,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,003,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 13,127,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,532 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,226,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,186,000 after purchasing an additional 124,998 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,132,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,192,000 after purchasing an additional 303,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,926,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,772,000 after purchasing an additional 253,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

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SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

TFI stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.79. SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

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