Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $999,000 Investment in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust $BOE

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.2% during the third quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 26,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter.

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BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:BOE opened at $10.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $12.18.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE: BOE) is a closed-end management investment company designed to deliver a combination of high current income and capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the trust seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying equity securities from companies around the world. To enhance income generation, BOE employs a systematic covered-call option writing strategy on a portion of its equity holdings.

The trust’s investment strategy emphasizes a global scope, allocating across developed and emerging market equities to capture dividend yields while managing geographic and sector risks.

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