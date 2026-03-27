Short Interest in Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Grows By 81.8%

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 163,498 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the February 26th total of 89,935 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 650,680 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Trading Down 1.2%

MBGYY opened at C$14.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.80. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 52 week low of C$12.55 and a 52 week high of C$18.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

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Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$39.22 billion during the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Mercedes-Benz Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

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Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

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Mercedes-Benz Group AG is a global automotive manufacturer best known for producing premium passenger cars and vans under the Mercedes?Benz brand. The company’s product portfolio spans compact and executive cars, luxury models marketed under Mercedes?Maybach, high?performance variants from Mercedes?AMG, and a growing range of electric vehicles sold under the EQ subbrand. In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Mercedes?Benz Group provides aftersales services, connected?car technologies and mobility solutions through its finance and mobility arm, which offers leasing, financing, fleet management and related customer services.

The company traces its industrial roots to the pioneering work of Karl Benz and Gottlieb Daimler in the late 19th century and to the creation of Daimler?Benz in the early 20th century.

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