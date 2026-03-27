Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GEND) Short Interest Down 46.1% in March

Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GEND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,618 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the February 26th total of 10,418 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,222 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of GEND stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79. Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of -0.89.

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About Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF

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The Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF (GEND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in domestic, large cap securities with consistent dividend payments, selected and weighted based on a quantitative screening and fundamental analysis. GEND was launched on Dec 31, 2024 and is issued by Genter Capital.

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