Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GEND) Short Interest Down 46.1% in March

Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GEND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,618 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the February 26th total of 10,418 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,222 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of GEND stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79. Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of -0.89.
About Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.